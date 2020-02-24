Katenga ponders copper production

ESTHER MSETEKA and TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

KATENGA Resources Limited intends to set up a copper and gold mine at a cost of K2 million while Star Tanganyika Limited has set aside US$50 million to mine copper from old deposits sites in Luanshya.

The mine, which will be based in Kasempa, will have a production capacity of between 500 tonnes and 1,000 tonnes of copper per day and 70 tonnes to 100 tonnes of gold at a purity of more than 70 weight (in percentages) per day and 10 tonnes to15 tonnes of cobalt oxide concentrates at grade of about 20 weight (in percentages) cobalt per day.

According to a Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, the construction works are expected to start next month.

Construction will take 18 months