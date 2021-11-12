Katele gives his two cents on clique of thieves

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

IT APPEARS as though President Hakainde Hichilema’s “clique of thieves” remark made last Saturday when he arrived from the United Kingdom is still making ripples. And now Katele Kalumba has advised the President to avoid what he termed “collective injury or collective punishment” in his quest to fight corruption. Dr Kalumba, who served in various cabinet positions during the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) era, said many people were injured by the President’s remark, adding that it had potential to destabilise the country. He said while Mr Hichilema has a good economic vision for the country, it cannot succeed without political stability.

"We need a politically stable Zambia for his economic vision to come through," the former minister of Finance and MMD national secretary said. "He has a good economic vision and we want to buy into it, but you can't do so if people feel targeted. "Zambia is tense right now because of inappropriate language," he added. Dr Kalumba said he expects President Hichilema to stick to his promise that he will deal with corruption and any wrongs that might have happened under the previous administration in a professional manner. "Individual wrongs are recognised and individuals can be held accountable, but