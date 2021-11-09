Kateka guides on dismissed workers

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

TO AVOID speculation on the reinstatement of unfairly dismissed civil servants, Government should consider instituting an independent appeals body to handle the matters. New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says Government should endeavour to do the right thing by avoiding appeasing people affected. Last week, acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa reminded former public service employees who could have been unfairly dismissed on political, tribal or any other grounds to appeal to Public Service Management Division for consideration. "The issue of reinstatements is a double-edged sword. It is good that those who felt wrongfully dismissed will get to re-apply. However, who is going to determine the fairness or otherwise in each case? "What measures of transparency will they put in place? Also, what if they [workers] were fired because