Kateka goes for it

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

IT IS time Zambia had a female President because some women in the political arena have performed exceptionally well, New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka has said.

Ms Kateka says the aim of the New Heritage Party is not to remove the party in power but rather to form Government and improve the welfare of its citizens.

“There have been female presidents (candidates) before me and I am not saying I am better than them, but maybe it was not their time to lead the country. It is our time,” Ms Kateka said.

She was speaking yesterday when she officially launched the New Heritage Party.

The party has been rechristened following the deregistration of the Heritage Party headed by CLICK TO READ MORE