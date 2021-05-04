Kateka clears way

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

HAVING paid the K75,000 presidential nomination fees, New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka wants the media to avoid publishing opinionated information as it has potential to promote chaos.

On Friday last week, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano announced that presidential candidates are expected to pay nomination fees from April 30 to May 9.

The fees are pegged at K75,000 for female candidates and K95,000 for men.

Addressing the media after paying the fees at ECZ yesterday, Ms Kateka said as the country approaches the general elections, journalists should report objectively to allow Zambians to make informed decisions.

She said the media should cover all political parties fairly by not