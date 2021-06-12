Katanga warns spineless cops

Says lawlessness will not be allowed

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

POLICE officers exhibiting cowardice and failing to act against political violence during campaigns will be disciplined, Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations Charity Katanga has warned. Addressing senior police officers on the Copperbelt yesterday, Mrs Katanga said any officers showing signs of timidity in the midst of violence among cadres will be dealt with sternly. “We cannot allow lawlessness as if there is no government in place. Sanity should be brought on the road so that people’s confidence is not eroded,” Mrs Katanga said. She urged police officers to follow up cases of political violence so that they are dealt with to avoid escalation CLICK TO READ MORE