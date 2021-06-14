Katanga sends foot soldiers on night patrol

MELODY MUPETA, CATHERINE MUMBA

Kitwe, Choma

POLICE officers should intensify night patrols to arrest cadres destroying their opponents’ campaign materials, deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga has directed.

Some political parties have had their advertisements on billboards razed by suspected opponents.

Last month, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said police would use the Safety City cameras to help track down perpetrators of the vice.

And one person who was found razing PF campaign posters around 03:00 hours in Mazabuka has been arrested.

Mrs Katanga said night patrols will help protect campaign materials from