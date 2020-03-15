Katambo orders millers to print price on mealie meal bag

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

MINISTER of Agriculture Michael Katambo has ordered millers buying subsidised maize from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to imbed the retail price of the 25kg bag of mealie-meal on each bag.

Mr Katambo said printing the recommended retail price on every 25kg bag of mealie-meal is a requirement in the tripartite agreement millers have entered into with the Grain Traders Association of Zambia and the FRA.

The price of a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie-meal is K137 and K130 for roller-mealie meal CLICK TO READ MORE