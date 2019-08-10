Sport

Kashala dismisses Malawi claims

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has described match fixing allegations made by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu against the She-polopolo as baseless.
On Wednesday, Nyamilandu was quoted in the Malawi media claiming that Zambia had fixed their Group B match against Botswana at the ongoing Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

