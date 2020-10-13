Kasenseli: Place of gold

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ON A drive into Mwinilunga, North-Western Province, one cannot avoid to spot the prominent feature – red soil, which to some is just dust – yet underneath lie gold deposits which could change the face of the district.

The district, which is the home of pineapple production in Zambia, could also be a gold production and value-addition zone.

Mwinilunga was the home of the Mwinilunga Pineapple Cannery in the 1980s and 1990s.

The firm went under following the privatisation programme.

Of late, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has pumped in millions of Kwacha in the Mwinilunga Pineapple Company.

The company is expected to start operating soon.

It is because of the gold potential in Mwinilunga and other parts of the country that Government has placed emphasis on unlocking the sector with a view to building reserves and diversifying the mining sector that is currently dominated by