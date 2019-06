ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 1 BOTSWANA 0

ZAMBIA's pain for missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations that kicks off in Egypt later this month was marginally eased yesterday when the team won the fifth Council of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) title after edging stubborn Botswana at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.