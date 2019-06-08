MAPALO LUPUPA, Lusaka
KASEBA Lupiya, a 22-year-old Evelyn Hone College journalism and public relations student, was on Saturday crowned the new Miss Peace Zambia, taking over the crown from Salifyanji Namonje.
Theresa Mumba, a 22-year-old first year veterinary medicine student at the University of Zambia (UNZA) was the first runner up while 20-year-old banking and finance first year student at Phoenix Research Institute Chrisencia Mwanza was the second runner-up with 17-year-old entrepreneur Nandi Hadenda getting the third runner-up position.
In total, nine contestants took part in the pageant which was held at Government Complex in Lusaka where Lusaka District Commissioner Maximal Kankombe was the guest of honour.
Kaseba is Miss Peace Zambia
