Kaseba is Miss Peace Zambia

MAPALO LUPUPA, Lusaka

KASEBA Lupiya, a 22-year-old Evelyn Hone College journalism and public relations student, was on Saturday crowned the new Miss Peace Zambia, taking over the crown from Salifyanji Namonje.

Theresa Mumba, a 22-year-old first year veterinary medicine student at the University of Zambia (UNZA) was the first runner up while 20-year-old banking and finance first year student at Phoenix Research Institute Chrisencia Mwanza was the second runner-up with 17-year-old entrepreneur Nandi Hadenda getting the third runner-up position.

In total, nine contestants took part in the pageant which was held at Government Complex in Lusaka where Lusaka District Commissioner Maximal Kankombe was the guest of honour.