Kaseba ditches Green Eagles

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

HAVING lost defender Collins Mulenga and midfielder Progress Kalenga to Nkana last year and striker Kennedy Musonda to Power Dynamos in the current transfer window, Green Eagles are now on the verge of losing talisman Tapson Kaseba and goalkeeper Robert Mwanza.

International striker Kaseba and Mwanza are said to have stopped training with Eagles on Wednesday and are rumoured to be heading to either Zesco United or Buildcon in the case of the former and struggling Mufulira Wanderers for the latter.