Kariba water still low

PRISCILLA MWILA and CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

THE current water levels of 2.5 billion cubic metres in the Kariba Dam are only adequate to generate electricity for the next five months, Zambezi River Authority chief executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa has said.

Mr Munodawafa hopes that the water levels will increase following predictions by the Zambia Meteorological Department that there will be increased rainfall in the southern part of the country.