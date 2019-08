PRISCILLA MWILA, Siavonga

WITH the water level at Kariba Dam dropping to just 2.98 metres above the minimum level for generation of electricity, experts say daily load-shedding should be at eight hours every day.

Zesco, the power utility, says it has to maintain the daily load-shedding schedule at eight hours to sustain the current low water levels at Kariba Dam up to December this year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/