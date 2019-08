JACK ZIMBA, ESTHER MSETEKA, Siavonga

THE water level in the Kariba Dam has continued falling and is now getting close to a record low reached in 1995, when the country had one of its worst droughts.

This is according to the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which manages the shared resource between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The low level of water in the dam is as a result of low rainfall experienced last season.