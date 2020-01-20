Kariba Dam water still low

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

WATER levels at Lake Kariba have not improved despite torrential rains in some parts of the country.

This is according to a Zambezi River Authority hydrological bulletin for January 3 to 16.

“The lake level continued receding, dropping by six centimetres during the first 12 days of January 2020, before rising to close at 476.62 metres on 14th January, 2020. Last year on the same date, the lake level was at 482.12 metres,” the bulletin reads in part CLICK TO READ MORE