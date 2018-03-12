Kariba Dam rehabs to improve power generation

NKWETO MFULA, Chingola

GOVERNMENT has sourced US$250 million for the rehabilitation of Kariba Dam.

The rehabilitation of the dam will improve water reserves for enhanced power generation in Zambia.

And Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa said Government will require US$50 million annually to supply electricity to the 7,000-kilometre power line under the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) programme.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/