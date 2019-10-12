Kariba Dam rehab bridges skills transfer

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

ANY engineering project as grand as the rehabilitation of Africa’s iconic dam, the Kariba Dam, provides a great opportunity for engineers to apply their skills and acquire new ones.

Of course, to rehabilitate a plunge pool at the scale of the Kariba Dam, a feat unprecedented, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which manages the dam on behalf of Zimbabwe and Zambia, had to rely on the best engineering expertise drawn from the two countries, cooperating project financiers (the European Union, World Bank, Government of Sweden and the African Development Bank), international supervising engineers, a panel of experts and one of the world’s best engineering companies – Razel-Bec, as contractors.

The French civil engineering firm has 130 years’ experience in large scale public construction works.

The Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project (KDRP) is being funded through grants and loans from the African Development Bank, the European Union (EU), the government of Sweden, and the World Bank and by the ZRA on behalf of the governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe.