Kapyanga wins FAZ north polls

MATHEWS KABAMBA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Kitwe, Lusaka

WITH their hand having been strengthened by FIFA, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) continued with their provincial elections, with the latest being for Northern Province which elected former under–23 team manager Mwansa Kapyanga as chairman.

The High Court Order to halt the current electoral process seems to have had no effect on Football House, with the electoral committee canvassing the country holding provincial elections ahead of the elective annual general meeting (AGM) on