STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has elected Zambia’s former Deputy Minister of Finance Chileshe Kapwepwe as its secretary-general.Ms Kapwepwe becomes the first woman to hold the top-most position of the regional grouping.

She took oath before COMESA Court of Justice president Lombe Chibesakunda during the 20th Heads of State and Government Summit yesterday.