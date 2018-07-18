‘Kaputo’s gun was illegally owned’

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A BALLISTIC expert yesterday told the Lusaka High Court that a gun which was allegedly used by Nshinka Kaputo to kill Precious Mangesana was illegally owned.And Lusaka High Court Judge Catherine Phiri warned Kaputo against interrupting the ballistic expert who was to give evidence on her findings of the gun which was allegedly used to shoot dead Ms Mangesana.

Matildah Busiku told Judge Phiri that the gun’s records were not found in the central firearm registry at police headquarters.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/