Kaputa chiefdom opens $150,000 cassava mill

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE Kaputa Royal Establishment has launched a cassava milling and processing plant in Kasama that will provide a ready market to over 3,000 smallholder cassava producers. The plant was set up with over US$150,000 funding from Musika Development Initiative. Officially handing over the milling plant and a 15-tonne truck in Kasama last week, Musika managing director Reuben Banda said Itabwa Investments, which is under the Kaputa Royal Establishment, emerged as one of the successful applicants following the call for concept notes under a challenge fund competition focusing on “stimulating agricultural market opportunities for women farmers in rural areas of Zambia”. Mr Banda said Musika’s grant support provided for the procurement of a cassava mill for processing of CLICK TO READ MORE