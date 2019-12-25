Kapumbu returns to Zanaco with caution

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

MIDFIELDER Kelvin Kapumbu has been included in the 18-man squad that left for Benin yesterday for the CAF Confederation Cup Group C match against ESAE but his coach Mumamba Numba has warned him to control his temper.

“We have dropped midfielder Christone Jere and included Kelvin Kapumbu in our squad but we have talked to him (Kapumbu) to maintain his discipline levels on the pitch,” Numba said before departure.

“He costed the team three points against DC Motema Pembe in the Democratic Republic Congo when he was red-carded CLICK TO READ MORE