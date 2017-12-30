Kapoko back behind bars

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

BARELY a day after former Ministry of Health human resource officer Henry Kapoko said he was too unwell to be in custody, doctors at the University Teaching Hospital certified him fit, prompting the court to revoke his bail.

On Wednesday, Kapoko told the court that he had high blood pressure and a heart problem and could not remain in incarceration.

However, after he admitted to tampering with properties which are evidence in his corruption case involving over K6 million, the magistrate’s court revoked his bail.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/