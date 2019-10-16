Features

Kapita courts BRE

October 16, 2019
1 Min Read
WESTERN Province Minister Richard Kapita (left), Conduril-Engenharia site manager Andre Fernandes (right) inspecting construction works of the K25 million industrial yard in Mongu, Western Province, recently. Picture right, a Ministry of Agriculture multi-million cashew nut project in Mongu’s Namushakende area.

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka
WESTERN Province Minister Richard Kapita presides over a natural resource-endowed region with immense agriculture potential.
Ironically, Western Province ranks second among Zambia’s poorest provinces.
In this last part of the interview, Mr Kapita talks about the alleged red tape by the Barotse Royal Establishment to foreign investment and developmental projects.
The minister also talks about whether an investment and trade exposition would help turn the economic fortunes of the region around, given the tendency by the chieftaincy to veto economic projects.
Mr Kapita admits that the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) is hesitant to release land for developmental purposes. However, he has confidence that things are about to change for the better, given the assurance from the Litunga, paramount chief of the Lozi people.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

