Kapiri goat, sheep farmers get management tips

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

IMPLUS Africa has stepped up training of smallholder farmers in goat and sheep management and marketing, and 500 will be trained this year.

The company, which has this year trained over 400 farmers, recently trained 58 farmers of Kapiri Mposhi.

Implus Africa project manager Lazarus Tembo said they want to train 500 farmers in goat and sheep management.

The project is being implemented in Chibombo, Kabwe, Kalumbila, Mkushi, Rufunsa and Shibuyunji.

“We have reached over 420 smallholder farmers, and from here we are focusing on Shibuyunji, Chisamba and Mkushi,” Mr Tembo said.

He said in an interview recently that the training is funded by