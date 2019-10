CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

KAPIRI Mposhi District Commissioner Peter Mwiinde has banned foreign traditional healers who do not have valid documentation from operating in the area.

Mr Mwiinde said activities of some foreign traditional healers are outside the dictates of Zambian laws.

He said in an interview yesterday that the proliferation of foreign traditional healers who are operating illegally in Kapiri Mposhi is worrying and READ MORE