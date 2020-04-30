Kapijimpanga banished

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

CHIEF Kapijimpanga of the Kaonde people in Solwezi district has been suspended indefinitely for alleged gross royal misconduct.

The traditional leader has been suspended for allegedly converting traditional land for personal gain and misapplying the royal trust fund.

This is according to a letter dated April 18, 2020 by the Bena Kyulu Royal Establishment addressed to Kilolo Musa Ngambi, the current Chief Kapijimpanga, and