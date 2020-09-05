Kapeya positive on Zambia, Botswana trade

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S trade balance with Botswana has remained positive despite recording a drop in export volumes from US$31 million in 2015 to US$24 million in 2019, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana Mwansa Kapeya has said.

Mr Kapeya says Zambia’s major exports to Botswana include copper, oil seeds and oleaginous fruits.

He said through mutually beneficial bilateral agreements, Zambia can export products like sugar, cement, honey, dried vegetables and detergents.

Mr Kapeya was speaking during a two-day Botswana-Zambia virtual trade and investment promotion mission which ended on Thursday.

This is according to a statement by Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) communications and public relations manager Laura Hamusute.