Kapeso set on violent cadres

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, NANCY SIAME

Kaoma

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is disappointed that police in Kaoma have failed to protect people ahead of tomorrow’s council chairperson by-election.

The head of State said he has received a report that police in the district have failed to execute their duties, and has directed Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations Bonny Kapeso to deal with the matter.

"The report I have indicates that police here are not doing enough to protect you [residents], but the deputy IG is here to help address the situation