News

Kapeso says police won’t tolerate insults anymore

August 6, 2020
1 Min Read
NORTHERN Province commissioner of police Bonny Kapeso (right) displays home-made petrol bombs recovered from 28 suspected UPND cadres who sought refuge at party vice-president Geoffrey Mwambaâ€™s residence in Kasama yesterday. On the ground are machetes, catapults, crow bars and knives. PICTURE: ZANIS

POLICE have had enough of confrontation and insults from political party cadres and will no longer tolerate the trend, Deputy Inspector of Police for operations Bonny Kapeso has warned.
He has demanded respect for police officers by political party cadres.
Mr Kapeso said cadres should respect police officers as they execute their duty to ensure peaceful general elections next year.
He was speaking when he met United Party for National Development (UPND) youth leaders in police’s continued engagement with political parties ahead of next year’s general elections. CLICK TO READ MORE






Facebook Feed

Ad1