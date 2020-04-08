Kapenta, veggies prices drop

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

Cost of living for family of 5 at K7,014

THE decline in the price of soya pieces, vegetables, kapenta and bananas has contributed to the drop in the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) by K1.77 in March.

The BNNB conducted by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) measures the cost of living for a family of five and the March findings stood at K7, 014.13 from K7, 015.90 in February.

“Kapenta reduced from K202.73 per kg to K163.98, beans moved from K103.32 to K87.91 and bananas dropped from K171.66 to K156.31 for the recommended amounts of CLICK TO READ MORE