Kapata rubbishes mukula logs smuggling accusations

STEVEN MVULA , Lusaka

MINISTER of Lands and Environmental Protection Jean Kapata says she will take legal action against Diggers Newspaper for publishing a story implicating her in the smuggling of mukula logs.

The visibly annoyed minister told journalists that the story published in yesterday’s edition of the Diggers Newspaper is malicious.

Ms Kapata said she is also suing the author of the story which also implicates President Edgar Lungu, his daughter Tasila, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda and CLICK TO READ MORE