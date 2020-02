PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

THERE was uproar in the House yesterday when Mandevu Member of Parliament Jean Kapata (PF) said gassing of people in various parts of the country is politically-motivated.

And Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa said Government invested over K1.3 billion in Ndola Lime from 2013 to 2018.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/