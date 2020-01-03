Kapata: Chipata’s small place

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A FEW minutes’ walk from Chipata Central business district (CBD) lies a township called Kapata.

The name Kapata springs from a Chewa word ‘Chimpata’ and simply means ‘small place’.

The City’s name, Chipata, comes from the Chewa word “Chimpata” meaning large space.

However, this name might have applied when the township was a small area housing employees working on farm blocks owned by white settlers.

Nowadays, the township is home to about 33,969 Chipata residents, many working on their own entrepreneurial projects which they operate from Kapata Market, one of the largest markets in the country.

The township was specifically established for Africans during the colonial days between 1940 and 1948.