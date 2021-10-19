Kapala upbeat on highly indebted Zesco

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

DESPITE Zesco Limited being US$3.5 billion deep in debt, Minister of Energy Peter Kapala has assured the nation that the power utility still has a bright future whose benefits will be felt once cost-reflective tariffs are effected, especially with the mines.

Mr Kapala is hopeful that Zesco can be put on a path of positive growth within the next three years.

“Yes, the debt is standing at US$3.5 billion but in the next two years we should be clearing that debt,” he said. “The plan to transform Zesco from what it is now should be done in the next three years. If the mines start paying their dues on monthly basis, we will get back on our feet.”

In a ministerial statement to Parliament last Friday, Mr Kapala attributed the debt to costly emergency power imports, mismatch between the average electricity buying tariff and the selling price, non-payment of bills by