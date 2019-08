ROBINSON KUNDA, Rabat

ZAMBIAN boxers had a fairly good showing at the African Games with light heavyweight Mbachi Kaonga qualifying for the quarter-finals while featherweight Evaristo Mulenga and welterweight Nkumbu Sungwe advanced to the second round.

Coach Wisdom Mudenda was a proud man but said work has just started for his boxers.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/