Kaoma women group to curb deforestation

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AT a time when Zambia is grappling with the indiscriminate cutting down of trees for charcoal and wood fuel producation, a group of women in Kaoma district has come up with an initiative aimed at fighting deforestation.

Chitetezo cooperative, consisting of 22 women of Chibuli village is using soil to mould stoves.

The stove which is called a cook stove is user friendly and only requires tree branches to cook food.

Ingutu Mubita, the chairperson of Chitetezo cooperative says the women in the group want to discourage indiscriminate cutting of trees for fire wood through promoting the use of the cook stove in Chibuli and surrounding villages CLICK TO READ MORE