Kaoma on course to better health

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kaoma

FROM the district health directorate, Mwinyi Idi is hands on deck as he monitors the delivery of some of the 10 Legacy Goals which the Ministry of Health has designed to transform the health sector.

Of the 10 ambitious Legacy Goals, Kaoma district in Western Province, where Dr Idi is in charge, is on course with the first goal of reducing maternal and child mortality, the second goal on elimination of malaria, achieving HIV epidemic control and reducing HIV new infections.

Dr Idi’s health team has also reduced the TB incidence towards elimination.

Maternal death goes with legacy goal number one, with the intention to reduce maternal and child mortality.

Under maternal and child health, the district has managed to reduce maternal death by 80 percent (from 10 maternal deaths in 2019 to two by the end of the third quarter of 2020).

Dr Idi says reduction of TB incidence, on the other hand, goes with legacy goal number four, which intends to increase health coverage from four to 100 percent.

Under TB, Kaoma is at 91 percent cure rate and treatment success.

Under malaria, the district has seen a decline of malaria case fatality rate from 55 in the third quarter of 2019 to 44 during the third quarter of 2020. The district has successfully trained 50 spray operators with 10 supervisors in readiness for the upcoming indoor residual spray