Kaoma nursing school outlook

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kaoma

MUYAPEKWA Siyunji enrolled at Kaoma College of Nursing and Midwifery because of her passion for saving lives.

For Ms Siyunji Kaoma College of Nursing was preparation meering opportunity. It was expectation meeting opportunity.

Ms Siyunji, 25, who hails from Mongu, said the pass rate at the college attracted her.

“I just wanted this school,’’ she said.

For Royce Musanga, Kaoma College is special because the pass rate is high.

Ms Musanga, 21, is excited because her intake will be the first to graduate as midwives.

Ms Musanga, from Ndola, just like Ms Siyunji, enrolled in 2019.

The school, commissioned on August 7, 2016 by Vice-President Inonge Wina, is the third college of nursing in Western Province tasked with providing pre-service training for registered nurses and registered midwives as approved by the General Nursing Council (GNC) and Ministry of Health in order to meet the human resource requirements of the health sector.

Others are Lewanika School of Nursing in Mongu and CLICK TO READ MORE