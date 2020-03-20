Kansuswa: Home of Zambia’s presidents

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Mufulira

KANSUSWA Township in Mufulira might not be famous like other mining towns on the Copperbelt, but it produced former republican President Levy Mwanawasa and billeted his predecessor Frederick Chiluba.

The township, which was established in the 1930s, way before mining started in Mufulira, has a population of about 5,884 people. It is believed to be the oldest residential area in the district.

Mud-bricked houses built before independence still stand in Kansuswa, which is divided into two parts – New Kansuswa and Old Kansuswa.

It is in Kansuswa where Queen Elizabeth bought land for war veterans, retired miners and other senior citizens in what is now called Queens Land.

Beneficiaries were able to build houses in the area while others engaged in farming activities.