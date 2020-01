KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

UNIONISED workers at Kansanshi Mining Plc have been awarded a seven percent salary increment effective today.

Kansanshi Mining Plc human resources manager Maimbo Silimi said the increment will go a long way in cushioning the cost of living.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Silimi said the increment has been awarded despite the operational challenges affecting the mining firm