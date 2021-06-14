Kansanshi made to wait

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

CHAMBISHI 1 KANSANSHI 1

CHAMBISHI yesterday denied Kansanshi Dynamos early qualification to the Super League after they came from behind to hold the Solwezi outfit at Chambishi Stadium.

Kansanshi, who needed three points to return back to the top flight at the first time of asking, made a bright start to the match, with Robby Phiri giving them the lead after four minutes.

But Chambishi, who are also in the race for promotion, equalised in the 14th minute through Konga Konga.

With the draw, Kansanshi moves to 59 points with Chambishi five points behind CLICK TO READ MORE