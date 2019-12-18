Kansanshi line up Chambeshi

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AFTER being overlooked for the Simba SC job, which has gone to former Chipolopolo trainer Sven Vandenbroeck, Beston Chambeshi may find himself in a new job before the weekend.

The former Nkana coach is set to join struggling Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos, currently managed by Israel Mwanza with former international defender Elijah Tana as his assistant.

Chambeshi is in negotiations with the North-Western Province side regarding the coaching job, and everything being equal, they will have some official announcement to make by tomorrow CLICK TO READ MORE