Kansanshi demand K30,000 refund

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

KANSANSHI are demanding a refund of over K30,000 from Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) from the cancelled Week 10 fixture against Ndola Wanderers.

Last Saturday, the encounter between ‘Killer Bees’ Ndola and Kansanshi billed for Ndola Wanderers was postponed after match officials failed to show up.

Zambia Rugby Referees Society president Danny Mulenga attributed the failure of match officials to pitch up for the President’s League encounter to lack of money.

Kansanshi executive committee member Bruce Mutale said in an interview recently that his team will lodge a complaint to ZRU.

"It is a lot of money we have lost just coming here for nothing because for the bus we came with, we spent about K30,000 to and from Solwezi. We have spent a lot of money even on accommodation and