MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

KANSANSHI 1(5) EAGLES 0 (4)

NORTH-WESTERN Province will have two teams featuring in the Super Division after Kansanshi Dynamos yesterday beat Young Green Eagles on post-match penalties in a play-off at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

The teams tied 1-1 on aggregate at the end of the encounter but with the partisan crowd cheering from the terraces, Kansanshi prevailed on lotteries.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/