Kansanshi, Blades eye scalps

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

PITTING a National Division One side against one of most accomplished teams in the Super Division league may seem like an easily predictable outcome, but as everyone knows with cup games, there are always surprises.

It is the reason why Kansanshi Dynamos coach Beston Chambeshi is confident ahead of this afternoon’s ABSA Cup quarter-final clash against Zesco United.

The ABSA Cup returns this afternoon at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka after being put on ice last season with the National Division One side taking on title-holders Zesco while another Super Division side, Forest Rangers, face lower division opposition in Konkola Blades in an early kick-off at the same venue.

Three-time finalists Zanaco will start the K600,000 prize money campaign against Kabwe Warriors, who will be making their fifth appearance, with debutants Prison Leopards up against Lusaka Dynamos in the