Kanoute impressed with Daka, Mwepu

DESPITE a somewhat frustrating time, which for Enock Mwepu has included injuries and Patson Daka lack of goals in recent outings, former Mali international Frederic Kanoute is impressed with the progress the two Zambia internationals have made in the English top flight.

Kanoute, who turned up for West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs in England and Sevilla in Spain, believes Mwepu and Daka are on course to making a success of their stay in England.

Through his agency, 12 MANagement, Kanoute was instrumental in securing the duo’s move, first to RB Salzburg in Austria and then to Brighton and Hove Albion for Mwepu and Leicester City for Daka.

The 2007 African Footballer of the Year noted that both Mwepu and Daka have improved mentally and technically while remaining grounded since their move to Europe from the humble surroundings of Kafue Celtic, their parent club.

"So, this is quite a good story but the merit is primarily theirs because they do not only have what it takes