Kankoku: A place of pollution

VIOLET MENGO, Chingola

THE lack of water is often an obstacle to decent livelihood. Without water people cannot grow food or build housing, and without safe drinking water, health is put at risk. And the possibility of breaking the cycle of poverty is incredibly slim without clean safe water. But in Chingola's Kankoku area of Lulamba Township, access to safe clean drinking water is a far-fetched dream. Waterborne diseases, skin irritation and cracking, coughing and chest pains have become the order of the day for the people living in this part of the community. Kankoku, with a population of about 80,000, is proving to be a health hazard for the community because Copa Investments Zambia Limited, located in the heart of the community, has disturbed the water table through its mining activities. I recently visited Kankoku to fully appreciate the problems the people of this township are faced with. Tina Mwape is a mother of three lives in a rented house in Kankoku. Since 2016 when she and her family moved to the area, they have been subjected to contaminated drinking water. "The water we consume is very sweet like sugar has been added to it. Its colour also is milk-like. When you use the water for bathing with soap, the skin becomes very hard and develops some cracks," Ms Mwape said. The lotion she uses to smoothen her skin fails to work on her body because of the contaminated water used. When washing clothes, residents have to use more washing